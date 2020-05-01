At loggerheads : Chris Evans talks about his character the opposite of Captain America

As we know, he misses you and to know that he never would put his costume of Captain America breaks you a little bit more heart. Rejoice, Chris Evans will soon be back on the big screen At loggerheads, a film that seduced everyone in its path. Exit the man, ready to do anything to save his country and the rest of the universe, by the way, Chris Evans is tackling a character very different from Ransom, in which you’ll love to hate it. Recently interviewed by EW, the actor said : “Ransom was born privileged, he has the talent to position themselves as the victim in all situations”.

A character is “charming”

He continues : “Everything is owed and nothing is ever his fault. It is a very dangerous combination that grows behaviors really crappy”. He is then entrusted on his approach to playing such a character, after 10 years of good and loyal services as Captain America : “There’s a lot of physical signs in a person as Ransom : almost no visual contacts, these are people who have occupied the space and suck in the oxygen of the other, in the utmost indifference to the people around”. A challenge that it has rained a lot and we really look forward to discover Chris Evans in this new fiscal year, even if it hurts in the heart of the hate ! See you in cinemas on the 27th of November next.