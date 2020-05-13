At only 7 years old, the daughter of Beyoncé made its entry into the charts

Blue Ivy Carter has already all of a large. From the top of its seven years, the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z just to make a big splash in the music industry. With the title “Brown Skin Girl” in which she sings with her illustrious mother, the girl joined the famous Billboard Hot 100, which ranks the tubes of the moment and quickly climbed to the 76th position. As recalled by” Entertainment Weekly “in addition to lending her voice in the chorus, she has also been credited as co-writer of the title. A feat for his young age. As a reminder, Beyoncé is entry 63 times in the rankings over his career. Jay-Z him, 100 times.

The beginning of a beautiful career ?

This is not the first time that Blue Ivy puts a foot in the musical world of his parents. The title “Brown Skin Girl” is from the last album of Beyoncé ” The Lion King : The Gift “, in homage to Africa and inspired by the film ” The Lion King “. In his album also contained the title “SPIRIT” in which the singer has also appealed to its offspring for his clip. For the occasion, mother and daughter are dressed and capped in the same way… The result is stunning.

In June 2017, it is her father Jay-Z, who uses it for her album ” 4 :44 “. Five years old at the time, she offers a rap 45 seconds in the song “Blue’s Frestyle / We Family” and creates the effervescence. That Beyoncé and Jay-Z shouldn’t be afraid, the shows seems to be beautiful and well insured.