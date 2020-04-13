At risk of going bankrupt

Victor Font, an opponent of the presidency of Josep Maria Bartomeu, said that the Barcelona it is close to suffer a bankrupt economic and moral.

“From a long time ago ‘Yes the futur‘come, warning the partners and members of the club that the club is directed in full towards the perfect storm. You must replace the better generation of footballers of the history, build and finance the Espai Barça and compete against companies with financial resources almost unlimited” posted by the employer in the press release.

Font want to take the presidency of Barcelona, since actulamente occupies Bartomeu, who has had friction with the template.

“Yes to the futur” it is a platform created by the entrepreneur to reconstruct the Catalan club.

For the Spanish, the Barcelona should better manage their funds, already approaching a crisis within and outside the organization.

“Bill more than anyone else but to spend it all, and the have to sell or trade players in the last minute of every season to balance some accounts squeezed is unsustainable”, he added.

(Victor Font)

“In the next few months will have to make extremely important decisions that will define the future of the Institution.

“And you have to ensure that these decisions are taken in a context of stability and with a project to be very solid to support it – requirements that now you do not give. The reformed Board, which is born without authority and credibility, you can’t hide behind the pandemic and to take decisions that may jeopardise the future of the club”.