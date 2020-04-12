At Risk the Continuity of Frederick Vines with America

The Eagles the America they surprised everyone with the hiring of the attacker uruguayan Federico Viñasbecause it is a front that was completely unknown to our country, but it has amazed all the americans, with their great capacity scorer.

Vines is on loan with our team, for which the directors of american has in their plans to be able to make a valid purchase option. Unfortunately the subject of the pandemic of Covid-19, has meant that these plans may not go as expected.

Due to this issue, the transfer market will not be open the 1° of July, by which the loan of Vineyards America, you would end up. In this way, Federico could not play the Playoffs with the Eagles, by which the azulcremas have to fix the player’s contractual situation, as soon as possible.