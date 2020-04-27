At Super Bowl, Beyoncé and Jay-Z remained seated during the anthem

Their presence has not gone unnoticed. The reason for this? As revealed by an amateur video relayed by the site of reference for news people TMZ the couple did not get up during the anthem. They have been sitting in front of the performance of Demi Lovato.

SPORTS – This Sunday, 2 February, an audience of celebrities was in a hurry to attend the big final of the Super Bowl, in Miami. In addition to the presence on stage of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, there were also Lizzo and Jeff Bezos in the stands. But most importantly, Beyoncé and Jay-Z with their daughter Blue Ivy.

For the time being, or the interpreter of “Training” nor his spouse have expressed their views on the subject. Given this, many see it as a sign to Colin Kaepernick.

Colin Kaepernick, a symbol

On August 26, 2016, the quarterback of San Francisco had decided to boycott this same solemn moment, kneeling during the anthem. A way to oppose the police violence that happened against the black community in the country for many years.

In just a few weeks, the controversy had swollen as the athlete continued to ignore the tradition that players, coaches and spectators stand up and discover the head to sing the “Star-Spangled Banner” (The star-spangled Banner), eyes turned to the flag, in a moment of communion, patriotic.

Hero for some, traitor for others, Colin Kaepernick is in any case become one of the symbols of the struggle against police violence in the United States. Pursued by the national League of american football, it has received the support of many celebrities.

In 2018, no artist has desired to accompany the band Maroon 5 for the mid-time of the Super Bowl. Cardi B has declined to produce. Rihanna, too: “I would not have dared to do that. What does it do? Who wins? Not my people. I didn’t want to go to a sold. There are things within [la NFL] with which I am not agree at all”, has recently told the singer in Vogue.

The approach of Jay-Z doubt

Beyoncé, she had expressed on the subject in 2017. “He has acted without fear of consequences or repercussions, but in the hope of changing the world, blew-it in the columns of the Washington Post. To change the way we perceive ourselves, how we treat each other, especially to people of color.” Same sound of bell on the side of Jay-Z.

But now, in the month of August 2019, accusing it of treason. In question, a collaboration signed between the boss of Roc Nation and the NFL. Among the clauses of the contract: provide advice to the organization in view of the choice of artists to perform at the Super Bowl, note Vox.

“I think we’ve passed the point of kneeling, said the producer Hollywood Reporter. I think that it is time to take action.” His reaction is poorly placed, today, still. It is this that has led some to doubt the honesty of the approach of a rapper and his wife in the edition 2020 of the final. Colin Kaepernick, the first.