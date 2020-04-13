At the age of 17 trying to learn to be professional: Ever Guzman

MEXICO.- Ever Guzman it was the striker who chose Jesus Ramirez to bring the World cup u-17 Peru 2005, in place of Javier Hernandez. It was a moment that united the races of both players, and 15 years of distance, the striker says that he admires ‘Chicharito’ because she has had a spectacular career, and “he is an idol in Mexico, a legend; my respects for him and he deserves the applause of all the people.”

Ever Guzmanwho ended that World cup as runner-up to goleo, declared to ESPN Digital that “at that time (2005) I spent a good moment in my career, had already made his debut with Morelia, he was already in the first team and the numbers show that things were done well and came out champions of the world”.

A few days ago, Jesus Ramirez said that Ever I was better than that ‘Chicharito’ footballing, by which he does not regret having decided for the today front of the Hartford Athletic of Connecticut, of the USL Championship, who ended up being runner-up of goleo.

“I am grateful to ‘Chucho’ the sincerity of his words. We have a very good relationship with that group u-17 and we are like a family, we keep in contact. The football is made of moments. We all know the path of the ‘Pea’ that is enviable and will always want what is best because it will be estimated. I saw him last year and greeted me fairly well and I remember him with affection. We had a friendship of some years ago when we were in the selections Sub-15, Sub-17, Sub-20 and it’s nice to reconnect with friends.”

Why not excelled most in his career, besides having played two stages in Morelia and exit champion in the Copa MX in the Apertura 2013, notes Ever Guzman that is to go back 15, 16 years ago, “and to think that to me is a waste of time. I’m living another reality and I’m very happy with a little, a lot or nothing that I’ve done in my career; and all this I have marked a personality and a way of seeing life in a different way”.

AT THE AGE OF 17 LEARNED HOW TO BE PROFESSIONAL

However, he adds, “certainly something I stopped doing and I don’t want to blame anyone else. It was for me and right now I feel very comfortable with what I have done; my family has been very happy, he has supported me, keeps me going and if I would have gone to Europe would also be happy. My family, all the people who are around me, they know who, they have been a pillar very strong in my career and in my life.”

Assumes that might have lacked the maturity to face the future, not to know how to manage the stage successful living as a selected national or lacked opportunities or “because he was a child of 17 years who was still in formation, learning to be a professional, I don’t know. Maybe people wanted to help me and one walks with the head in the other hand, was in another wave”.

Ever Guzman in a celebration of goal with Toros Neza. Imago 7

“But it’s too late to walk investigated that. My reality is Hartford Athletic, give my best, give it to the guys that they’ve got me as one of the players with experience and continue to give joy with my goals to the team.”

Ever, who was made his debut for Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed in Morelia (2004), it takes three years playing in the USL Championship; first made in San Antonio and remember that there he scored a spectacular goal in July 2018 “that gave back to the world; through him I received many messages from people and I never get tired of seeing it.”

So remember: “they Sent a long pass, the goalkeeper wants to tell and my partner sends a diagonal; I see that the defense is coming quick, with everything, trying to avoid the goal, swept up as hopeless; I was able to espejearlo and instead of thinking in finish off I did a dribble to be alone and when I saw that there was no-one I lowered the speed to which I was going to make sure that outside goal.”

By now Ever Guzman does not think of retirement. Has this year’s contract with Hartford Athletic and does not rule out being able to play in the MLS or back to the Liga MX. “I hope that the coronavirus will give us the opportunity to start the league as soon as possible to make things right and be in the crosshairs of a contract renewal; if not, arising out of a club interested to continue living this dream, which is the football for me.”

ENJOY THE SUCCESSES OF FELLOW TRI-CHAMPION

The margin of Morelia, its other teams in Mexico were in the League of Ascent: Merida (two times), Veracruz, Toros Neza, Lobos BUAP and Correcaminos (2017). Without hesitation, points out that if today I were to retire what would make happy, having done what I wanted to in football.

“I have enjoyed my career; for me it has been very good. I had to give one goal to Brazil in the end of the world (Peru 2005), I wrote down in a final ascent, I got to be champion of the Cup with Morelia against Atlas; I wrote down in the First Division, I was champion in the League of Ascent.

I came to the united States and played in San Antonio, the club that I went as the top scorer (25) of the franchise; I scored in the play off; I made three goals in a game with San Antonio and in my debut with the Hartford, I wrote four”.

Ever emphasizes that he does not regret what he has done in football. “My career could have been better, perhaps; it could have been worse, I also believe, but I have been very happy and enjoyed this, as are my family.”

To ask if you envy someone something, he says: “Not what I would serve? (he laughs). I am glad that ‘Chicharito’ you have triumphed. It is an idol, a legend, just like Carlos Vela. For me Sailing is the best player of Mexico in recent times, far. Hector Moreno also I have greeted them and continues with the humility that characterizes him. When I saw Aldrete, to Edgar Andrade, Christian Sánchez, all of them remember with much affection and success one enjoys. Some of them I am a friend. More than saying ‘I could have done that better’, I applaud you because you have made sacrifices and that is why they are where they are.”

Within weeks of turning 16 years as a professional, Ever Guzman remember that in 2011 and recently arrived in Veracruz, “not got, nor a goal. The truth is that I played in where I had the chance (laughs); if you were a player, there I were in charge of the side, wheel, restraint, and a few times in front. In that tournament we desafiliaron, when Mohamed Morales was the president. The players couldn’t grab a team because everyone got controversy and saw us as that could be conflicting. My representative told me: your only option is to Merida, and I accepted; we pegunté if you would earn the same salary and he replied that it would be the minimum; I told him that I was coming down a lot. His response was: ‘Ever, your ultimate goal is in VHS’ (laughter); is what you have, if you do not stay without playing’. He was right, because I am hired as a striker and had not scored since a year ago”.