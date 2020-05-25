At the bottom of the train, nobody can hear you scream

Here we are again, therefore, at the bottom of the Transperceneige, no longer with Chris Evans in the figure of the leader of a rebel, but Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Blindspotting), which embodies Layton Well. After a brief explanation necessary (in animation, as a tribute to the comic), the series plunges us directly into the fire of the action ; a scene told but not really shown in the film. But where the latter preferred to immerse ourselves directly in the daily calamitous the bottom of the train, Snowpiercer, the series, clings to one of its finest assets to open the account : Jennifer Connelly. The actress, that one could see in Requiem for a Dream and A man of exception, camped here Melanie Cavill (no relation to Henry), the heart and soul of the train. She is the hostess assigned to the machine (think of the voice of the train, but more charismatic), but also a kind of matron, in charge of the various hassles of the passengers on board. At the microphone, she said that the train was travelling for the past six years, nine months and 26 days. More recently in the film of Bong Joon-ho, which takes place 17 years after the departure.

And our hero, in all of this ? Layton appears a little bit wiser than its predecessor, focusing on the moderation and the preparation for the offensive impulse. Because, yes, as in the Snowpiercer of Bong Joon-ho, the series (produced, by the way) opens on the beginnings of a revolution. The tail of the train is seen once again reduce by half servings of food already lean ; this is the drop of water. But here it is : Layton knows that an assault immediate ending on a blood bath (just wait a little later in the episode to realize that, spoiler, he was right). An attitude of turtle that does not please the hares that come with it. We learn also that it is not the first attempt of rebellion. Patience is mother of all the virtues, it seems.

However, this is not through a revolution that will intersect the tail and the head of the train, but a murder. So, this is the item ” new ” of this reboot : a police investigation. We learn quickly that Layton was a private detective before embarking on the longest journey of his life. Ruth (Alison Wright of The Americans), a kind of new Tilda Swintoncomes to look for it to come in using the privileged·e·s, by finding the person responsible for the crime. The victim is a passenger of the third class, found lifeless and… without a penis. He was called Sean, was a farmer, and frequented the ex-wife of Layton, who succeeded in climbing up the ladder and out of the tail of the train to live in the third. Only here it is : his murder is strangely similar to another murder, committed two years earlier, and which was thought to hold the author. A young woman named Nikki Genelt, who is serving his sentence in one of the subwoofers to the rest of the train.

Layton is going to run – not really a heavy heart – this small, closed world, offering us the passage, a first glimpse of this gigantic machine. “I was asked to give the train its own identity,” says Barry Robisonin charge of decorations, AD. “I was very excited. With ten episodes, we can really dig, show the little details that would have remained hidden in a film.” In fact, if the train is obviously to think of the one feature-length film of Bong Joon-ho (it is, after all, the same concept), the first episode promises already to delight the fans of confined spaces – if there is any left after those two months of quarantine. We discover, among other things, a train car restaurant that would shake the bistros, chic, Paris, and a car all in chains, probably decorated by the sisters Wachowski, a greenhouse more beautiful than the pot of basil that is dying on your balcony, and a basin where the fishing sea urchins in the holding of Adam and Eve. If the end of the world had not taken place 7 years ago, this would be paradise on Earth.

During the short ride to Layton, the tail of the train saw a new event : the suicide of “Old Ivan” who, in addition to having the right to a nickname a little ageist, took the opportunity of its anniversary to demand of his friends that they leave them alone, and hang himself. This scene, taken straight from the first album of the Transperceneige, sets fire to the powder of the revolution. A blaze that runs out quickly, as the rebels are slaughtered in a nice bath of blood, which does not equal any of the fight scenes masterful film of Bong Joon-ho, but who tries anyway. It is also an opportunity to understand the true plan of Layton : use the case that has been entrusted to us to better infiltrate the wagons higher, study, and carry out an attack more thought out.

The first episode ends (obviously) on a reversal of the situation rather unexpected : Mr. Wilford does not exist ! Melanie Cavill is truly the woman to do all of this, since she is also the president. Scandal.