At the concert of Lady Gaga, Beyoncé denounces the excess mortality of African Americans

CORONAVIRUS – A historic event that has brought together dozens of stars for a concert of almost 8 hours. Goal of “One World: Together At Home”, organized by Lady Gaga in the night from Saturday to Sunday: raise money for the fight against the pandemic of novel coronavirus.

This was the opportunity to discover the stars playing from home, but also to hear political messages strong as that of Beyoncé.

The interpreter of “Lemonade” took the microphone to denounce the excess mortality of African Americans in the face of the epidemic. “African-Americans are disproportionately the proportion of workers who do not have the luxury of being able to stay at home. The african-american community has been, on the whole, severely hit by the crisis. The virus is killing black people at an alarming rate in the United States,” said Beyoncé based on a study conducted by the city of Houston, Texas, of which she is native.