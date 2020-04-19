At the concert of Lady Gaga, Marlène Schiappa makes a surprise appearance

CORONAVIRUS – Taylor Swift, the Rolling Stone, Jack Johnson, Ellie Goulding, or even… Marlène Schiappa. The concert “One World: Together At Home” organized by Lady Gaga this Saturday, April 18, the evening brought together dozens of artists, but not only.

Between the different performances, doctors, actors, personal associations, political or religious, have also taken the floor on the pandemic of novel coronavirus. This is particularly the case of Marlène Schiappa, the secretary of State has equality of women and men.

It is expressed in particular on violence against women, including marital in a passage in French which was subtitled. “Even before the crisis we are going through, for France, the fight against gender-based violence and sexual abuse was a priority, but the health crisis related to the pandemic Covid-19, forces us to innovate, that is why we have launched the option to launch the alert for the forces of law and order by SMS at 114, of the points of alert in the pharmarcies to women victims of domestic violence, or even in the malls”, she recalled.

In an exchange on Twitter, the secretary of State has subsequently not hesitate to commend the initiative of Lady Gaga and Global Citizen.

This concert of global, virtual, in collaboration with the world health Organization, was meant as a “rallying cry” for caregivers and local NGOS. Some 35 million dollars (over 32 million euros) have been raised to help different organizations involved in the management of the health crisis.