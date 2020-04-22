At the end of Yom Hashoah I forgot to say…

Nathalie Sosna-Ofir

Yesterday, at the end of Yom Hashoah I had forgotten to say two three words again to Hitler and his accomplices zealous…

You believed succeed, so hang in there well..

31 israeli Champions of the World…

9 olympic medalists…

116-medal paralympic…

5 times a club of israel has participated in the champions league…

1 duo israeli, Andy Ram and Yoni Erlich won a grand Slam Tennis…

29 times the Maccabi TLV has participated in the championship of Europe of Basketball and has won 6 times…

12 israeli recipients of the Nobel Prize…

26 the Wolf Prize…

15 the Prize Gödel…

5 of the Price Türing…

2 the Price Ouler…

3 of the Price Nemmers…

1 of the Fields medal…

1 Price Holberg…

2 Pulitzer Prize…

5 of the Grammy Award…

1 of the Stockholm Prize in criminology…

4 times Israel has won the Eurovision…

4 israelis it won an Oscar…

1 Israeli, Gal Gadot,became the Super Woman of the world…

1 israeli, Ilan Ramon, has been in the space and we almost have set foot on the Moon

Besides…

Waze, the Uzy, the system of drip irrigation for agriculture, the copaxone, the rocket Hertz, Mobileye, ICQ, solar water heater, the Iron Dome, the cherry tomatoes, the planes without a pilot…

And this is not finished !

9.000.000 inhabitants, one of the armies the most powerful in the world, a medicine is powerful, a strong economy..

And that is just Israel.

I love saving the list of the Jews who contributed to humanity since the past 75 years that have passed since the Shoah…this would be endless.

In short, you have failed and we are still here and there !

PS. For the vaccine against the Coronavirus, promised, I will keep you informed…