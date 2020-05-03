At the meeting of James Charles, the first male model for CoverGirl





James Charlesa artist-makeup artist in New York for 17 years, is the first man to pose for CoverGirl, an honor revealed on the account Instagram of Katy Perry.

“Right after another photo session for @CoverGirl. Honored to have the pleasure to announce you the first CoverBoy, James Charles! Follow the @JCharlesBeauty!”, she enrolled in the caption of the photo.

James Charles, who started the make-up there is only one year, will appear in campaigns for the new mascara by CoverGirl “So Lashy”. The brand explained in a press release that its new product is designed to work on all types of lashes, and has shown why he was the best person for this campaign.

“All of our models CoverGirls are breakers of limits, who are not afraid to express themselves, stand up for what they believe in, and to redefine the concept of beauty”, the statement said. “James Charles is no exception. A year ago, he has bravely chosen to start his account Instagram, using the transformations, make-up dynamics, to highlight the different facets of her personality, in order to serve as an inspiration to all those who would have been afraid to do the same thing”.

After only one year, the account of James Charles is followed by over 400,000 people, including through building skills, and a wide range of looks available, ranging from wild…

… to simply beautiful.





