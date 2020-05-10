At the Oscars, this gesture from Chris Evans has delighted the fans of “Black Panther”

Came back the Oscar of the best scenery in the company of Jennifer Lopez, Chris Evans made headlines at the time when J. Lo announced the victory of the “Black Panther” in this category. The actor who portrays Captain America in the movies of the same franchise as the “Black Panther” has given the result a few moments before his snub-nosed does not reveal the name of the winning film.

OSCARS – Captain America has not been able to hide his joy. Among the film’s most awarded of the evening, “Black Panther” Ryan Coogler garnered no less than three Oscars this Sunday, February 24, on the side of Los Angeles. A triumph for this film featuring for the first time a super-hero of africa.

“The reaction of Chris Evans when ‘Black Panther’ wins the Oscar”

A gesture of the fist on the chest, Chris Evans has served his happiness to see a movie Marvel Studios rewarded for the first time at the Oscars. A reaction very spontaneous, that has a lot longer to fans of the film.

It was a first for Marvel, which picks up with “Black Panther” his first three Oscars: best production design, best costume design and best original music.

Chris Evans will be a large part of the main cast of “Black Panther” in just a few weeks at the cinema. The actor also seen in “Snowpiercer” will be released as’Avengers Endgame” alongside Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira on the 24th of April in France.

Captain America gentleman

But this is not the only time of the evening where the actor found himself in the light. In the beginning of the ceremony, he removed a beautiful thorn in the foot, Regina King, Oscar for best actress in a secondary role.

When the actress, awarded for her character of Sharon Rivers in “If Beale Street could talk”, wanted to join the stage to receive her award, her dress caught in her shoe missing, then dropping it. But it was without counting on the help of Captain America…