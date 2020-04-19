at what time and on what channel to watch the concert event Lady Gaga ?

This is certainly the evening’s concert event of the year, in spite of the circumstances… Lady Gaga and the association of Global Citizen are organizing this Saturday, April 18, the concert digital One World : Together At Home. Many of the artists will be present, such as Paul McCartney, Celine Dion, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Pharrel Williams, John Legend, Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Lopez, and Alanis Morissette. French-speaking artists will also be present, such as Christine & the Queens, and Angela.

In France, two versions will be released : the first will be offered live on France 2 in the night from Saturday to Sunday from 2h to 4h of the morning. For the version of 6 o’clock, France.TV will broadcast the concert from 20h to 2am.

This is Daphne Bürki and André Manoukian, who will comment on the concert broadcast live at 2 in the morning. And for latecomers, the two concerts will be rebroadcast Sunday, April 19, from 20.45 to 22: 45 and 22: 45 at 00h45.

Reports on the health personnel that must face the Covid-19 and on the commitments of philanthropists, government and businesses will also be disseminated.

Victory Chailloux