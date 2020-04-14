Atlantis and other historical computers that could disappear with the Ascent MX

The Atlantean counted down the days to meet their 104 years of existence, the blaugrana team was to 120 hours of your anniversary and is now in danger of disappearing, after it became known that the Ascent MX will cease to exist, in the absence of official announcement, and will be replaced by a League of Development.

The history of the Atlantean“The team of the People”, could finiquitarse the stroke of a pen. The three championships that he won in the maximum circuit and the step for the stadium barca, in addition from your move to the Azteca Stadium and his final resting place in Quintana Roo, are at risk of becoming I remember as the riding club as the Zacatepec, Roadrunner, Celaya and the Lions Black.

Teams of great tradition in mexican soccer are at imminent risk with the d-league ESPN

Atlantean met her 104 birthday on the 18th April, now its existence is in doubt, after owners voted against further division of Ascent MX. Foals of Iron boast three championships in the First Division and two Champions Leagues in Concacaf. Represented Mexico in a World cup of Clubs, in 2009, in which it was eliminated by the Barcelona of Pep Guardiola.

Celaya and the memory of the ‘Vulture’ Butragueño

The Celaya remains in the memories of the fans to the Liga MX for that season, 1995 – 1996, in which it retained the ‘Vulture’ Butragueño, who came from Real Madrid. The team cajetero came to the end, but lost it. The following season, they hired Miguel González ‘Míchel’, and Hugo Sanchez, two players who also shined in the team meringue. In this tournament, the current owners have invested to improve its roster, but will not have a chance of making it to the top category.

The past 19 October, the Roadrunner met 80 years of existence. The team from the University of Tamaulipas boasts in its ranks passed players as the ‘Ghost’ Figueroa, Paco Gabriel de Anda and Kalusha Bwayla, that shone with the America. The set tamaulipeco declined in 1995 and since that time fight for the return in the maximum circuit, something that will not be able to do in the next few years.

The stage of the blue Crab Brava is located between two cities, Tampico and Madero. The football joined the rivalry between these two entities and were about to celebrate a League title MX in 1985, when they lost the final of the tournament Prode, under the command of Carlos Reinoso and in front of the America. The fight for a return to the First Division resumed a few years ago for the blue Crab Brava, thanks to which were acquired by the Group Orlegi, although now all the efforts to return the maximum circuit will not be successful.

Five years ago, Lions Black fell to the division of Ascent Mx, and hence were unable to leave. The team tapatio had his best seasons in the decade of the seventies and the late eighties, when they reached the final of the Liga MX, but had to settle for the runner-up position. The whole of the University of Guadalajara has always been characterized by their good hires and attempts to return to the First Division, is now in doubt the future of the institution.

Zacatepec, the team of the Jungle Kickass

The Zacatepec, who plays in the Coruco Díaz, is also at risk of disappearing with the termination of the Ascent MX, the team that now governs Ricardo Valino had in its ranks players like Paul Larios, the archer selected mexican and idol of Jorge Campos, the ‘Rags’ Morales, among others. The institution has two titles in the maximum circuit, and in the last season, stayed close to earning his sports law to play in the Liga MX, that dream may not be fulfilled.