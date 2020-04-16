Atlas lifted his hand to integrate the Liga MX as soon as possible

The Club de Futbol Atlante lifted up his hand to “be a member of the Liga MX as soon as possible”, despite the fact that it is with “the firm intention of collaborating with the development and consolidation of the League Ascenso MX.

“The league is going through a very complicated havce evident is not viable to continue under its current structure. In the last four seasons number of participants has decreased from 18 to 12 teams, which has resulted in a decrease in the income of the teams, lack of interest on the part of media and unemployment to players and members of teams disappeared,” the club said in a statement.

The club pointed out that because of the above are working in conjunction with the league to define the basis on which you should “evolve” the competition of silver, “with the firm intention to satisfy the needs of football fans from all corners of the country”.

“These bases, for the moment, they are in a detailed process of analysis and development with the aim of being as inclusive as possible and not to affect the interests of the players, technical staff, administrative staff, operational, and other members of the current teams in the league.”

“Once you have defined the same, its implementation will go up gradually, in order not to truncate careers or generate unemployment within the mexican soccer,” he adds.