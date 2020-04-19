Atlas provides the second largest victory in the choose MX

Luciano Acosta in the controls, and Mauritius Leather in the virtual image with three goals, led to Foxes Atlas to victory by rout 6-0 to the host Tigers UANLon the third day of the choose MX.

As a great master of the soccer virtual exhibited Mauritius Leather to open the scoring in the fifth minute, when he received the ball right and then made a cross shot, and another shot similar to the seven, he scored the second goal of the game.

The same Luciano Acosta, with his avatar, scored the 3-0, to take advantage of a defensive error and then be shot to the goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman, at minute 33. The archer “cat” had four superb saves and in this way prevented a humiliation capitalized.

At 63 minutes came the 4-0 defeat by chilean Ignacio Jeraldino, who made a powerful long distance shot, after Jesus Isijara finished off of head a center that sent him from the left, 83, and the same Leather we put the cherry on the cake, with the 6-0, at 87, when conducting an auction to take pleasure in the area.

This is the second largest victory in the choose MX, the first being the 7-1 Pachuca to Chivas in this tournament was created before the inactivity of the mexican soccer by the pandemic COVID-19.

After the result, Atlas already moved up to third place in the general classification, to take two wins, zero draws, one defeat and six points; Tigers are in the position 17 with zero games won, a ranked match, two falls and a point.

