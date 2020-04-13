Atlas vs Puebla (1-2). Santiago Ormeño placed on the top of the Strip

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico city / 13.04.2020 21:16:39





Santiago Ormeño is unstoppable and Puebla is the leader of the eLigaMX. In their second game to the front of the Strip, the mexican striker got her a new victory to defeat 2-1 to Atlas that drove Luciano Acosta, so that the camoteros climbed to the top of the tournament with six units to be, for the moment, the pointer in the championship.

This time he was not as easy to Ormeño as in his first game when thrashed in the America of Nicholas Benedetti, if well put up on the scoreboard by two goals. First, through the bolivian Alejandro Chumacerowith a shot inside the area for 1-0. This gave him the confidence to Santiago, I found the second before the end of the first half with a shot Javier Salas for the second goal.

However, in the supplementary part, Luciano Acosta showed why he thrashed Cruz Azul in the first date, and he said the team camotero with the discount through Javier Correa.

The remaining minutes the Atlas looked and looked for the tie, had at least a clear but the goalkeeper Nicholas Vikonis saved his goal on at least two occasions to take the win and the six points for the gaza Strip, in a great start to the championship the choice for the camoteros.

The next match of Puebla will be the next Friday at 21:00 hours when you receive the Roosters White of Querétaro.