Atomic Blonde 2 with Charlize Theron directly on Netflix

Charlize Theron will be showing at the followingAtomic Blonde that will be directly targeted at Netflix. And do not through the box film.

At the time of the release of the film of David Leitch to the cinema in 2017, nobody expected thatAtomic Blondekind of John Wick for women, with Charlize Theron and James McAvoy, to make such a carton. The film that cost 30 million of dollars will bring back a 100 million at the box office and create a movement of fans quite unusual.

Charlize Theron on all fronts

It will therefore not be surprised to learn that the sequel is in development at Denver and Delilah Productions, the own box of production of Charlize Theron. The actress will return in the skin of his character badass while Gina Prince Bythewood (Beyond the Lights) will be the film to Netflix.