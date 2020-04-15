ATP – Judy Murray : “I am certain that Andy will play at Wimbledon” #Murray #COVID_19 #Wimbledon #BBC #Serena #Roger

After many health problems and two operations to the hip, Andy Murray preparing his return on the tennis courts. Last march, the British announced feel ready to play Miami. But now that things have changed and that all tournaments are cancelled until further notice, a new set of questions, for anyone who is considering a third operation. Judy Murray, mother ofAndy and Jamieback to the future tennis of his two sons, was rather optimistic, at the microphone of the BBC Scotland.

Andy Murray after his victory at the tournament of Antwerp 2019

“I am certain that Andy will play again at Wimbledon. Wimbledon would have had to be in three months, there will be twelve more. But Andy was only 33 years old and look at Roger Federer ! It is always among the best at 38 years old, and Serena Williams, so there is no reason, as long as he stays healthy, that he can’t play Wimbledon. It’s the same for Jamie. One of the things that Jamie had to say recently when we asked him what were his goals or what he wanted to accomplish before the end of his career, he said he would like to be able to play at Wimbledon with his brother. So let’s hope that one day it will happen.”