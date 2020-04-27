Attacked on its physical, Lizzo leaves Twitter because of the “negativity” constant

People and royalty

The american singer is tired of the “negativity” that reigns in general on the social network.

” I can’t stand this m*rde Twitter… Too many trolls. I’ll come back when I want “announced the singer Lizzo on his Twitter account on Monday.

Yeah, I can’t do this Twitter shit no more.. too many trolls… ✌🏾 I’ll be back when I feel like it. — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) January 6, 2020

The interpreter of “Truth Hurts” then explained to his fans the reasons which have led to this decision. Mainly, Lizzo has had enough of the negativity constant of the social network. “ I would love to be on Twitter because I could connect with you, the people that support me positively… and of course distribute my own positive messages. But now, I’m arrived at a point where I’m not just the face of the aggressors from the Internet, but a lot of negativity towards everyone. “

Read also > The powerful message of Lizzo to feel “good as hell” [VIDÉO]

The american singer is unfortunately not the first to complain of this atmosphere to be malicious on the social networks. Celebrities are often the target of hurtful comments on Twitter, from people hiding behind anonymity. The singer who tops in 2019, therefore, has decided to leave Twitter, although his account still remains active, to avoid reading comments that affect them deeply. ” When I see how people are not only insensitive, but hateful and hurtful towards each other, when I log in every day and I see things devastating and tragic, I feel it and it does me no good “, she says.

His radical decision relates only to Twitter. The singer is still very much on his account Instagram, just to keep a link with its more than seven million fans.