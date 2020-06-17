attempt of suicide, drugs, depression… Its surprising revelations

That one is a celebrity or not, it is never easy to accept and understand that you may suffer from a mental illness. Therefore, in order to release the speech, some celebrities decide to confide in about the difficulties they have been through to help others. As Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars, The Good Place), or Lili Reinhart, the interpreter of Betty in Riverdale, that have been found to have suffered from depression, Michelle Borth has also chosen to open. The actress, who has played Catherine Rollins, the girlfriend of McGarrett (Alex O’loughlin) in the series Hawaii 5-0, relied on his past of self-harm.

“I tried to kill myself”

“I have fought against depression and anxiety probably for as long as I can remember. Started in my teens, to my 12 or 13 years of age, has revealed the actress of 41 years in the american site of People. I was very closed in myself, and very angry, so they began to act as if nothing had happened. I then quickly found a loophole in the drug and the addiction, because it has given me a momentary relief. I can’t feel my emotions overwhelmed me. And with that, I began to cut me.” Then, at the age of 17, the life of Michelle Borth became uncontrollable : “I found myself in a very difficult situation and I tried to kill myself.” A few years later, the actress of the film of Shazam! “has weathered the storm” and

Find this article in Télé-Loisirs“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article in Télé-Loisirs

Pierre Niney : your message of support to the nursing staff divides the users

Romance : all the secrets of the new series of France 2

Case, Gilbert Rozon : the trial in Canada is postponed

“If it is to take the hair…” : the great rant Emmanuel Macron against a minister

Monaco, Albert II, princess Charlene, Stephanie, Caroline… the clan of the Grimaldi family in its entirety for one last goodbye to her cousin Elisabeth-Ann de Massy (PHOTOS)

“data-reactid=”23″>Pierre Niney : your message of support to the nursing staff divides the users

Romance : all the secrets of the new series of France 2

Case, Gilbert Rozon : the trial in Canada is postponed

“If it is to take the hair…” : the great rant Emmanuel Macron against a minister

Monaco, Albert II, princess Charlene, Stephanie, Caroline… the clan of the Grimaldi family in its entirety for one last goodbye to her cousin Elisabeth-Ann de Massy (PHOTOS)