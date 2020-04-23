Attend the reunion of the cast of Friends thanks to a contest

If you follow the actors from Friends on Instagram, you had to fall on the same post that they all shared this April 21, 2020. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer were the fans of the series, a contest in which risk of all interest to us.

Make a donation against the Coronavirus to the Friends

Jennifer Aniston, for example, has written of his side : “Hi everyone ! We are so excited to join the All-In Challenge to help people to feed themselves and stay in good health at this time. We invite you and five of your friends to join us on Stage 24. Be our guests in the audience for the filming of our meeting @HBOMax while we will remember the series and we will celebrate all the good times that we spent… and get the VIP experience of Friends on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.”

To participate in this contest Friendsit is simple : make a donation of the amount that you want on the page AllInChallenge.com. 100% of donations received will go to various associations, such as No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels America, Feeding America and World Central Kitchen.

The meeting of the actors of Friends

For the moment, no date has been set for the filming of the reunion of the cast of Friends. Originally, it was to take place at the end of march but has been cancelled due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. It has subsequently been postponed to the end of the month of may, but again the date has been cancelled. We therefore do not know yet when the actors of Friends will meet.

These reunions were supposed to accompany the launch of the platform HBO Max in the United States on which we will be able to find the series Friends. It will therefore be a little wait before being reunited with Rachel, Ross and Phoebe, and to see them evoke the good old time in front of the cameras.