attention, do not download it is not the serial, you can wholesale !

During the containment, many of you have to subscribe to different streaming platforms to get the time gained by the discovery of audiovisual works. Netflix has garnered several million subscribers, and is part of these companies that have been helped by the containment measures that have involved more than one-third of the world’s population, at the same time.

13 Reasons Why : a series of Netflix global success

While Netflix began to assert itself in France, the american company has struck a big blow with the first season of 13 Reasons Why. Originally, it is not a book, 13 reasons, which tells the story of a young high school girl who puts an end to his days, leaving behind audio tapes in which she explains her gesture pointing the finger at the behavior of their peers.

Shortly after the publication of the book, the singer and actress Selena Gomez acquires the rights to make a movie and play. But after several years of development and following the growing success of the series in all over the world – it was decided that the book will eventually be adapted to this format.

Selena Gomez too known to play in the series

If the original of Selena Gomez had to play the role of the female protagonist, Hannah Baker, she finally decides to retire, judging that his fame may harm the project that raises important social issues and important.

The young women to keep their status as executive producer and record two songs for the soundtrack : the sublime and smooth recovery Only You, and a version of the ballad of the tube Kill em with Kindness.

A series of controversial

Because of the themes it deals with, the series knows, logically, a buzz in the world. Aimed at the teen audience, 13 Reasons why, deals with bullying, sexual assault, and of course suicide.

The rumors are intensifying over days and some critics accuse the work of glamouriser suicidethe manufacturing trend all over the world, and that this might encourage those who are reluctant to pass the law to end the do.

A non-absolute sense to those who have worked on this piece, as well as those who loved him. On the contrary, consider that the series deals with the correction of dark themes, but that affects all of us, especially adolescents.

But in the face of pressure, Netflix finally decided, several years after the publication of the first season, remove the scene of the suicide, despite the fact that it is essential and superbly performed.

Four seasons instead of one !

The plot of the first season follows the book, therefore, should be at the origin of a single season. But in the face of success, Netflix has decided to give three more, for the writers, to be able to cover other topics in more depth.

Thus, during these four seasons, 13 Reasons why speak of abortion, homosexuality, sexism, privilege, white, or addiction to drugs.

The series has lost a bit of strength, but he still has a strong community of fans. But beware, it is recommended that you watch the series on Netflix, without that you can wholesalers.

The best way to detect a virus in your computer

With the confinement, those who have not subscribed to any platform were, of course, they went back to the download. But hackers know this and have put in place a lot of viruses that can harm your computer, and what is more important to have access to their passwords. The Virus can be very dangerous.

An expert says that hackers are adapting their strategies scams to trends and consumer behaviors. And the top downloads are the most dangerous for you : 13 Reasons Why ! It is necessary to say that the series is also at the top of the popularity on Netflix.

So be careful and if you really keep to watch the series, ask the codes of Netflix from a friend, but not download the series on a website, because the game is definitely not worth the effort.