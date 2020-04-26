Attention fánaticos! Premier League could return in June

The Premier League studies resume the season on the 8th of June and the end of the English championship of football on July 27, published on Saturday by the newspaper the Times.

When suspended, the championship in mid-march by the pandemic the new coronavirusrestated 92 matches for the final tournament, while the title fight seemed to be clearly inclined in favour of the Liverpool, who carries 30 years of waiting to re-conquer the league English.

According to The Timesin the last few days those responsible for the around and of sport the English have discussed with the british government the different scenarios in view of the resumption of the championship.

The parties would be held behind closed doors, with a maximum of 400 people in each stage of selecting, including the journalists if these are submitted before the test coronavirus and give negative.

They must provide changing rooms additional to that players able to comply with social distancing measures and the footballers will be trained separately and each of them must bring your own linen training.

The football authorities have also envisaged that the date of August 22 as the start of the season 2020-2021.

Although the main problem remains the lack of tests, it is approved.

If the Premier League could not be finished (the championship Dutch announced on Friday that it is cancelled this season, without a champion or decreases) would be an economic blow tremendous for the English clubs.

The Premier League is already taking measures to alleviate the financial consequences caused by the COVID-19, as lending urgency to the clubs (with a maximum of 10 million pounds for each one ($12.4 million).

Some clubs (Southampton, West Ham United, Sheffield United and Watford) have agreed with his players, the postponement of the payment of wages, while the majority of the players in the Arsenal agreed to a reduction of their salaries by 12.5%.

This Saturday, the League English for Football (EFL), which manages particularly the organization of the second category, and others lower, he insisted on the fact that the resumption of the competition could not be made without measures “appropriate” detection of coronavirus.

“It is clear that before all return to the football should take appropriate measures to control the players” or other people or employees related, he said.

