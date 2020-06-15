attention, the changes of the series of programming on TF1 !

He pulled out of the programming of three long months, Tomorrow belongs to us is finally back, on Monday 15 June on TF1 ! What a delight of the nearly three million faithful in the journal of the tv, saddened by not being able to follow the adventures of their heroes sétois during childbirth. Must say that the last episode aired Friday march 20, the had left a the beginning of the intrigue, breathless, it was announced in the first minutes of new episode aired this Monday. After a night of partying in the Spoon, Amanda (Marion Christmann) has had a very bad encounter. While she was trying to forget his impossible love affair with Maxime Delcourt (Clement Rémiens) in the arms of the sports coach, Fred (Stephen Diallo), the nurse at the hospital of Saint-Clair wakes up alone in her house. With tears in her eyes, as she remembered the worst : she was raped. Your abuser will there be other victims ? This is the story that will mark the beginning of this summer and threaten the clan Delcourt. But this return of the soap opera with Ingrid Chauvin, that he has lied to the production of ” Dancing with the stars to not participate in the program is accompanied by a change in the size : your agenda.

Tomorrow belongs to us is offset by ten minutes

In fact, starting this Monday, June 15, the broadcast of the Morning belongs to us in TF1 was delayed for 10 minutes. Instead of having an episode at 19h20 as has been the case since the July 17, 2017, the series will now be offered at 19: 10. This schedule change allows you to

