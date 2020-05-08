Aubrey Plaza: ‘Katherine Schwarzenegger has won the jackpot with Chris Pratt’

Audrey Plaza think that Katherine Schwarzenegger has won the jackpot by marrying Chris Pratt.

The actress, 34 – who is in a relationship with Jeff Baena – has played the wife of Chris on screen in the series of NBC’s ‘Parks and Recreation’, and it has for the actor of 39 years, that of good feelings.

Aubrey says that Chris has a lot of similarities with his character of Andy Dwyer. She thinks that, as the screen, Chris must be a spouse ideal.

She told the magazine ‘People’: “Andy Dwyer was the best husband that everyone hoped to have. And I think that there are a lot of similarities between Chris and Andy, as I share with my character April Ludgate. So I bet he will be the husband the more funny. I think this girl is very, very lucky.”

The characters of Aubrey and Chris were married in the series during the third season. They embodied the couple’s favorite of the fans of the character a bit sarcastic and pessimistic April and the attitude is always positive and caring to Andy.

Chris has been married to Anna Faris, with whom he had Jack, six years – from 2009 to 2018.

Chris and Katherine have said yes on the 8th of June, after the engagement last January.

His friend in the series and in life, Rob Lowe – who plays Chris Traeger on ‘Parks and Recreation’ – was present at the ceremony, as the bride’s parents, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

A guest at the wedding said after the ceremony: “Katherine always feels very emotional. She loves to use the word ‘husband’. She still can’t believe how much her life has changed since she met Chris.”

The next step for the couple could be that of starting a family, since they would already have children.

A source close to the couple said: “It was very clear from the beginning, and it has never felt as loved and secure. They are very pleased to be met with the one and the other, and they were in a hurry to start a family together.”