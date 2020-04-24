Auctioned memorabilia from Kobe Bryant that includes ring champion

Three months after the tragic death of Kobe Bryantthey will auction nearly 100 items, including running shoes used on the NBA Finals and a championship ring was originally the property of his mother, Pam Bryant.

“We believe that it is the largest collection ever seen in one place memorabilia of Kobe Bryant,” said Ken Goldin of Goldin Auctions to ESPN on Thursday.

Photo: AFP

The online auction, which ends on may 16, presented 86 items, including sports shoes, warm sweaters and a ring of gold of 14-karat gold with eight diamonds engraved with the name Bryant to represent the record of 8-0 for the Team USA in the 2012 Olympic Games on the way to the gold medal.

“There is something for everyone,” said Goldin. “We hope that the prices here are between $500 to potentially more than $100,000”.

The highest bid on any item currently is $28,000 for the black shoes of the Adidas signature that Bryant used in the Game 5 of the Finals in 2001 against the Philadelphia 76ers. The current offer lowest is $125 for a basketball signed by the legend of The los Angeles Lakers.

Goldin Auctions had some controversy in 2013, when the auction house of New Jersey tried to sell hundreds of items acquired from the mother of Bryant for $450,000. After Kobe threatened with legal action, her parents came to an agreement with him, auctioning only six items, including the ring given to his mother after the title from Lakers in 2000 over the Indiana Pacers, and issuing a public apology.

The current auction has no association with Pam and Joe Bryant, according to Goldin.

The auction 2013 raised $62,565 to The Bully Project, a charity that Kobe Bryant supported. This year’s auction will benefit The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, that the wife of Bryant, Vanessa, created after her husband and daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash along with seven others in January.

“Whatever the offer price winner in each article, the 5% will go to The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation,” said Goldin.

Vanessa Bryant is not involved in this auction of articles of Bryant, according to Goldin.

Another rare item in the collection is a signed shirt of the selection number 1 in the draft of the WNBA, Sabrina Ionescu, of his days at the University of Oregon with the inscription ‘To Kobe’.

“I think what happened was he gave it to a marketing representative for her to give that to Kobe and then he died,” said Goldin. “Well that would certainly be unusual to find it”.

And also include the networking of the game the Lakers against the Sixers at the Wells Fargo Center when LeBron James surpassed Bryant by No. 3 in the list of scores of all times.

“If you want to think in this day, really was the last happy day in the basketball,” said Goldin. “We used the 25th January 2020 … Kobe called (James) and sent that message congratulating him, and of course that was the last tweet that was issued because the next day was the accident of the helicopter”.

Goldin said that the auction has been planned for months to coincide with the Hall of Fame of Basketball, Naismith Memorial that reveals class of 2020, who correctly thought that would include Bryant.

“We had actually been collecting articles as soon as December for the auction, and the auction was scheduled to take place just after the announcement of the Hall of Fame this year,” said Goldin. “And we take submissions and unfortunately passed away. But it would be unfair for us, for our consignors, to whom we literally retained his articles for four months trying to monetize on it, not to go ahead with the auction.”