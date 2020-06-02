Audiences tv : TF1 leader with “The Proposal”

Not huge cardboard box or a big flop this Sunday evening on tv. This is TF 1 which has taken the lead of the hearings, with “The Proposal,” Anne Fletcher. The romantic comedy with Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds has collected 4.3 million viewers and 20% share of the market. In the second place, the comedy “Brilliant “, and together with Michèle Laroque, brings together 3 million people on France 2 (and 13.4% of the public).

France 3 amounts to about 2.7 million viewers with its cop series “DCI Banks” (12% market share) – a correct score, but not as strong as that of the episode of “Commissioner Dupin” last Sunday (which had seduced 3.5 million viewers). On M6, “Zone interdite” has taken 2.2 million people traveling for “vacation close to home” (10% audience share). Here, too, the chain is down compared to the previous Sunday : the magazine, which was devoted to the dream houses, had attracted 2.9 million viewers.