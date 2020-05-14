Audrey Gosseaume and the bounty hunters

Today, the bounty hunters series are rather treated in the mode of Science Fiction or futuristic, like the two which I’m going to talk to you now.

Started by The Witcher

Played by the actor Henry Cavill who plays Superman in the cinema, which is here unrecognizable with his long white hair, I admit it took me several episodes to recognize it ! It therefore plays Géralt of Riv, a witcher (this is the French translation of the Witcher). It is a magical creature, agile and enduring, a bounty hunter specializing in tracking down monsters that no one dares to confront, that he kills for money in epic battles. His problem : the whole world hates his people, which makes him a lonely, at the same time it has not the air of a scene this big hard. And then in spite of the rumor that says that the sorceleurs do not feel emotions, Géralt has a bleeding heart and a sense of humor clip without laughing is pretty cool I must admit.

The series is inspired by the books and the video game “the saga of The witcher”, and is the stage for a fantasy world of wizards, princesses, elves.. Then we will follow the fate of three characters, the witcher, therefore, the sorceress Yennifer, and the princess Siri and over the episodes we can’t wait to see them meet. The negative point according to me : the three fates are played at different times, which means sometimes, we were a little lost in temporality. But I recommend the series if only to explore this fantasy universe and for the history passionate between Yennifer and Géralt. Currently on Netflix

The other series featuring a bounty hunter, it is THE

We dive here in the Star Wars universe, after the fall of the Empire (roughly after episode 6, the one with the ewoks). The series tells the adventures of Din Djarin, a Mandalorian bounty hunter to the far reaches of the galaxy. For connoisseurs, it is the worthy heir of Boba Fett, and like him, the hero wearing a armor Beksar and a helmet (no one sees it besides a few seconds his face throughout the first season) and has lots of gadgets, nice. It is a fearsome warrior, lonely, too, until one of his missions from his destiny of a mercenary : because there is a meeting… a bit special. But I leave you the surprise.

THE

Fans of the George Lucas saga will not be disappointed. They find themselves with nostalgia all the ingredients that have made star wars a success : the action, the different peoples and planets explored, the fight of good against evil, with a few references to the Jedi and the Force… and especially a baby Yoda that we all want back home with us ! Oops I think I have said too much 😉

