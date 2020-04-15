Audrey Gosseaume want to talk to you about angels & demons

We start with Lucifer

Lucifer Morningstar holds a nightclub select full Los Angeles… But Lucifer, it is mostly the Devil, the true one, who, tired of being the lord of the underworld, decided to take a few holidays for the men. A murder puts Chloé, a detective in the major crime unit on his path and together, they will conduct investigations based on the talent of persuasion of the Devil. It must be admitted that the success of the series really builds on the sex appeal of Tom Ellis, who plays Lucifer, but the series is riding on a vein that still works : the tension between Lucifer and his partner, Mudler and Scully. But he will have to watch to find out if these two will end up together… please note : the end of season 4 was to be the last but she has so disappointed the fans that Netflix has folded and recently announced the filming of the last season to close cleanly the chapter ! If we could go back the end of Game of Thrones, I’d be interested as well !

I sang with one of my series chokos The Good Place

It is a exciting series to watch at this time because it just finish, and you will have 4 seasons to binge-watcher of a sudden ! The pitch : Eleanor Shellstrop wakes up in Heaven (The Good Place), and learns she has just died. She is happy to be there, but quickly doubts. Everyone speaks to him of her exploits on earth, because it has frankly not had an exemplary life. She soon realizes that it is confused with a namesake who is in his place in the BAD place. And when the heaven starts to have bugs, it tries to become a better person to deserve his place. The Good place is a series of tasty, driven by the excellent Kristen Bell (who played Veronica Mars), Ted Dawson that we find with pleasure, and the fascinating Jameela Jamil. All the characters are crazy and the bouncing of the end of the first season have you on the edge !

Has see also, Good Omens on Amazon Prime

This is a mini british series in 6 episodes (a standard format in English) in which an angel and a demon combine to save the world from the impending apocalypse. From a book (good omens), which has millions of fans worldwide, the series revisits the history and the bible way more than eccentric, through the ages. There are David Tennant (as we could see in Doctor Who or Jessica Jones…) in the role of Rampa, into a demon rock ‘n roll all blase, and Michael Sheen who plays Aziraphale, an angel who was fond of reading and good cakes land. The more is their complicity jubilant at the screen ! As often in this kind of scenarios, the characters are not all white, or all black which makes it a tasty fresco on the background of the Horsemen of the apocalypse traveling the world on their motorcycles.

We end with a mexican series, Diablero

This series there is a bit of a UFO that plunges us into the superstitions and beliefs of mexico on angels and demons. It follows the priest Ramiro Ventura, who seeks the help of Elvis Infante, a Diablero demon hunter. His goal, to save his daughter he just discovered existed. The two men embarked on a mission supernatural to save the child, and triggers a series of events that could well lead to the end of the world. The series has a very dark, flirting with the horror, therefore, sensitive souls refrain, but I find that it brings a breath of freshness to the genre. It will not be the series of the year, but the two seasons are pretty nice and look at each other easily.

Audrey Gosseaume on his blog.