Austrian government gives green light to the Formula 1 Grand Prix

It is a matter of time for the Formula 1 official the postponement of the Grand Prix of France, marked on the calendar for June 28, after which the French government, headed by Emmanuel Macron, has extended the quarantine until the 11th of may, as well as the ban on sporting events, until the month of July.

This was already a victim of sports, the Tour de France, which was postponed, and the Grand Prize is going the same direction, so that the start of the Formula 1 season could take place on 5 July in Austria, a country that has not been as hit by the coronavirus, so that there is a willingness of the government to carry out the that would be the first race of the year, though without an audience.

Werner Kogler, vice-chancellor and minister of sports, said that “we don’t want to interponernos. We’re going to allow all that is possible and to limit as little as possible”, I commented in agreement with World Sports.

The austrian government announced that from 1 may will allow the outdoor sporting activities, which is good news for the soccer teams, who will return to training in groups of no more than six people.

In this way, the Grand Prix of Austria would also have free way, even lowering the guard on the topic of healthy distance because each team works with 60 people approximatelyin each race, so you could find up to a thousand people, including operational staff and the media, in the paddock, a relatively small area.

The concern is the arrival of all the personnel working in Formula 1 that comes from other countries and who would have to deal with the restrictions of access to the country.

“This should be considered in the framework of the existing restrictions of entry and exit (of the country). I don’t want to anticipate if you will need a waiver here or there”, he said.

Now it will be a matter for members of Formula 1 to analyze the options and decide on the future of the Grand Prix of Austria, home of the Red Bull team.