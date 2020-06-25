Ava : a first trailer with Jessica Chastain in the mercenary stalked

In the trailer for Ava, the new film by Tate Taylor, Jessica Chastain slips into the skin of a murderer, chased by Colin Farrell.

After Charlize Theron (Atomic Blonde) and Jennifer Lawrence (Red Sparrow), it is the turn of Jessica Chastain to play the role of a professional assassin in Ava.

Developed from 2018, Avaabove Eva almost never see the light of day due to allegations of domestic violence that weighs on her filmmaker Matthew Newton. The latter, which is still credited as a screenwriter, has been replaced behind the camera by Tate Taylor, who had already directed Chastain in an adaptation of The color of feelings (The Help).

The trailer of the movie now are on their way to the darkness of the halls, and, in particular, relayed by Les Inrocksreveals a plot to boost, in which Ava (Chastain), a fearsome mercenary who never misses his target he sees himself being hunted by his own colleagues after a mission that degenerates. This last is now constrained to fight for their survival and will stop at nothing to escape their attackers. The program, unraveled and seeks to muscle, reminiscent of a good number of opus of the genre.

The difference is that the heroine is pulled by the talented actress, california, that has already been proven in an impressive variety of functions : from the housewife of the 60’s (The colors of feelings) to an agent obstinate of the CIA in the footsteps of Bin Laden (Zero Dark Thirty), not to mention the sister pernicious (Crimson Peak) and the daughter devoted to (Interstellar).

Feminist convinced, Jessica Chastain had on the outcome of this production that highlights the character of a woman to a place too often occupied by the male heroes.

At his side, Colin Farrell, John Malkovich, Geena Davis and Jess Weixler (Ac – Chapter 2his best friend in the city – they are a beautiful distribution that must carry the film, which is presented as an honest box-office success with an action satisfactory, which no doubt will delight fans of adrenaline. However, Ava there is not yet a release date set. It is expected to be announced shortly.