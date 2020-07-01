Ava DuVernay has produced a series on quarterback Colin Kaepernick

The series of Netflix will focus on the life of this athlete who knelt during the us anthem to protest against the police violence and racism, in 2016. Become flag-bearer of the black community, he was excluded NFL.

The name of this football player does not evoke you may be nothing, but you surely had to see his photography ! Colin Kaepernick knelt during the american national anthem, during the season of the NFL (the league of american football) in 2016, to protest against racism in the United States and police violence. In full presidential election, he had attracted the ire of the voters of Trump and his contract had come to an end with the NFL. For this gesture, the activist had received the prize of the Ambassador of conscience by Amnesty International.

Entitled Colin in Black & WhiteAva DuVernay has produced a series based on the life of the football player. The director is in agreement with the giant of the streaming Netflix and is at the origin of several original programs such as the documentary The 13th (2016), for which she had been nominated for the academy award, and the series In their eyes (2019), winning an Emmy nomination.

According to the synopsis original: “The series offers an introspective look on the beginnings of Kaepernick as a black child growing up in an adoption family white and his journey to become a great quarterback while defining its identity. The series will focus on the formative years of high school Kaepernick, giving significant insight into the actions and experiences that have led him to become the activist he is today.”

A series about identity, sport and protest

The writing of the series (6 episodes just ended last may. Michael Starrbury wrote and serves as executive producer alongside DuVernay and Kaepernick, the narrator of the series. The director has entrusted: “With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick has sparked a national conversation on race and justice with far-reaching consequences for the football, the culture, and for him personally. The story of Colin has a lot to say about identity, sports and the spirit’s persistent protest and resilience. I could not be happier than to tell this story with the team of Netflix.”

“Too often we see the race and the stories of Blacks represented through a lens white”added Kaepernick. “We’re looking to give a new perspective to the different realities faced by Blacks. We explore the racial conflict that I have been faced as a black man adopted into a white community, during my high school years. It is an honor to give life to these stories in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”