Ava Max, is she the new Lady Gaga? – Actu Ava Max

The phenomenon Fpa Max

Ava Max bathes in music since she was a child. His mother was passionate about opera and kept him sing opera arias when she was little. Convinced of wanting to make a career in music, Ava Max begins very early to compose his own music. At the end of the 2000s, she released two songs “I need you” and “More Than Words Can Say”. These two songs have a success. In 2015, she released a song with the group Project 46. The song “Take Away The Bread” is very popular with the public. Besides that, Ava, Max publishes his songs on SoundCloud and begins to attract more and more fans. But this is only in 2018 that Ava Max sign with a record label. She signed with Atlantic Records and released the single “My Way”. The single is ranked number one in several countries including Romania. Despite that, Ava Max does not know the success she expected.

It is not until 2018 that it will find the fame. It is with the title “Sweet purpose Psycho” Ava Max is going to make themselves known in the world. The song is a cardboard in the United States and internationally. “Sweet purpose Psycho” ranks as head of sales in many countries. In sweden, the single was even certified platinum.

Ava Max, the new Lady Gaga

Ava Max is often compared to Lady Gaga. It must be said that the two singers have much in common. First of all, the style of dress. Lady Gaga has marked the spirits with looks all the more incredible as each other. Ava Max, meanwhile, has held less extravagant than Lady Gaga, but managed all the same to get noticed. Latex outfits, hair platinum blonde or even boots compensated, it would appear that Ava Max is very much inspired by the style of Lady Gaga. And it’s not in the style of clothing that the singers look the same. Their musical style is also very similar. Pop music and its électropop are part of the influences of the two singers.

This constant comparison with Lady Gaga, Ava, Max takes it rather well and plays the same. In an interview for the magazine Gay Times, singer has expressed on the subject and is said to be very flattered by the comparison. It is a compliment that is huge, it is flattering. It was and still is, one of the biggest pop stars of our time. It has been there for so long and it never disappoints. Lady Gaga thinks outside of the box and this is what the best artists. Nobody can do it like her. So this is a huge compliment for me. Ava Max doesn’t hide it, she was greatly influenced by the music of Lady Gaga. Other pop singers have also greatly influenced Ava Max. This is the case of Christina Aguilera. The interpreter of “Sweet-purpose Psycho” is totally a fan of the career of this last and dream to make his meeting.