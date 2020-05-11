Ava Max, Sia, Lady Gaga… these stars addicted to wigs – Actu Ava Max

The wig, an accessory for a long time neglected

If the wig had the wind in its sails in the XVII century, this is not the case in the years 80/90. It has long been considered a fashion accessory low-end or intended for sick people. The wig was rather an accessory to a festive, used at parties disguised and in the period of carnival. This is only from 2000 onwards that the wig is going to be again sought after. Especially of the stars. Gone are the synthetic wigs, the natural hair is now in the spotlight. Wigs natural have the advantage of talking like real hair and deteriorate less quickly. Well, change of hairstyle is now as easy as changing clothes. And that, the stars have understood it well. Followers of changes to look of any kind, our celebrities do not hesitate to wear long hair the day before and a short cut the next day.

The wig has become an essential accessory. That she is extravagant or natural, the stars are not hiding and assume the fact of wearing them. There are those who wear them almost every day as Lady Gaga, Ava, Max, or Sia. To those who think the wig helps to metamorphose like Beyonce or Kim Kardashian. Or those who choose their wigs according to their mood like Kylie Jenner. Anyway, almost all of the stars have taken the plunge and fully assume their desire to change.

Stars who wear wigs

Stars who wear wigs are numerous. But the one who handed the wig to the taste of the day is undoubtedly Lady Gaga. The interpreter of “Born This Way” is a crazy wigs. In her videos, on red carpets and even in release, she wears them all the time. Lady Gaga has even marketed a wig that is light in 2012.

In the same register, the singer Sia is also a big fan of wigs. And it is especially the wigs extravagant that will attract. More than a fashion accessory, wigs are part of the life style of Sia. The singer is used to avoid revealing his face and preserve his private life. But the wig is not a fashion accessory. Some stars use it to let them grow their hair and see your hair under control. This is the case of Beyonce, who is often a head of hair wavy to sleek hair.