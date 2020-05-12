Avengers 2 : Elizabeth Olsen is officially the Red Witch

Samuel L. Jackson lied not in

announcing thatElizabeth Olsen would be the Red Witch of Joss

Whedon for Avengers : Age of Ultron. The actress herself comes

to confirm the new micro MTVin full promotion of the

remake of Oldboy.

This is obviously not a surprise, Bleeding Cool and The Hollywood Reporter having reviewed

the involvement of the actress in the followingAvengers since the end

August 2013.

In the casting, it will therefore Aaron

Taylor-Johnson with whom she has already played for the purposes of the film Godzilla of Gareth Edwards. Of husband and wife, the two actors are going to move on brother and sister, the first having got the role of Pietro Maximoff. It has negotiated its schedule of filming for the Avengers, we expected the same thing to Olsen.

Furthermore, the actress stated to have no idea of what would be his costume, no concept had been presented. An asset additional charm to the lucrative franchise Marvel Studios…