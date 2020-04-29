Avengers 4 : “things are only going to get worse,” according to Elizabeth Olsen

A link with the vision from Avengers : Age of Ultron ?

The super-heroes who have survived Avengers : Infinity War should not take it easy in Avengers 4. According to Elizabeth Olsen (who is the Red Witch), “ things are only going to get worse “for those who remain. The actress made this comment during the Comic Con in Chicago last weekend, but refused to say more to the many fans present on-site.

The brothers Russo finished the filming of Avengers 4 with a photo enigmatic



One of them has tried to pull her towards the nose, evoking Avengers : Age of Ultron : in one scene, the Red Witch in the head of Tony Stark, who then sees his friends dead, evidently fallen in battle. But against who ? Ultron or Thanos ? “I don’t know “, she replied. ” Perhaps this is what would have happened if Ultron had won. I’m not sure. It is open to interpretation “. Watch the scene in question :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9P9oLUjLtPQ

Avengers 4 will be released on April 24, 2019 in France.