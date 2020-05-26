Avengers and X-Men : the 15 biggest crossovers between the 2 teams the most popular of Marvel Comics !

Shield vibranium against claws of adamantine ! Duels or family gatherings, here are 15 matches at the top between the 2 teams of superheroes, the most popular of Marvel Comics !

Since the creation of Marvel Comics at the beginning of the years 60, the Avengers and X-Men met many times. Misunderstandings, disputes, betrayals and confrontations : one can not say that their meeting was of all the rest ! The cinema, as the license X-Men was previously owned by 20th Century Fox, we have not seen Robert Downey Jr, Hugh Jackman and their teammates to cross the iron. You can always console themselves with the comics Marvelincluding in these 15 crossovers exciting where The X-Men and the Avengers meet !

X-Men vs Avengers

In 1987, Marvel Comics out a crossover in 4 episodes between the X-Men and Avengers. At this time, Magneto there is more of a supervilain and works with the X-Men. Unfortunately for him, the rest of the world is far from believing that it is amended. When he wants to put his hand on his old base, theAsteroid M, which crashed on Earth, all the world imagines the worst. So well that in the rush to the X-Men and the Avengers come quickly to the hands (with the Soviet Super Soldiers, in guests). But that was Magneto ? In reality, it wants to recover a device, telepathic, which would allow him to remove the hatred anti-mutant. Anyway, here’s a crossover that

Uncanny X-Men n°9

In 1964, the Avengers and X-Men meet for the 1re time. To be more precise, the 5 X-Men the original cross the road of the 1re training Avengers, then composed of Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Giant Man and the Wasp. In Uncanny X-Men n°9, the supervilain Lucifer threat to blow up a huge bomb if he were to die. The Avengers, a few nags on that one, landed to destroy Lucifer, and the X-Men must stop them. The time for Charles Xavier explain the situation and the fight stops. This brief confrontation between the X-Men and the Avengers is also a good opportunity for Marvel Comics to expose the powers of the characters to the readers.

House of X

A event Marvel Comics very important, as it completely transforms the universe mutant of the editor. With Grant Morrison X-Men were the next stage of evolution. In 1 single sentence (” no more mutants “), the Red Witch eliminates thousands of mutants, transforming the mutanité in endangered species. During House of Xthe Earth is altered by Wanda who created a world in which Magneto and his family dominates the world. One of the pleasures of the crossover is to find characters that we know by heart in a whole new environment. Wolverine regain his memory and quicksilver almost becomes a supervilain. And Hawkeye comes back to life.

