Avengers Concept Art reveals a strange scene removed with Iron Man and Doctor

A piece of concept art has revealed a scene deleted between Iron Man and Doctor Strange in Avengers: Infinity War on the ship of Ebony Maw.

Avengers: Infinity War has presented a number of collaborations otherwise surprising. The most unexpected may have been the collaboration between Iron Man Robert Downey Jr. and Doctor Strange in Benedict Cumberbatch. The team was caused by the removal of doctor Strange by Ebony Maw, who has taken on the character of Benedict Cumberbatch in the space, with the intention of delivering his stone to the infinite Thanos. Fortunately, Iron Man and Spider-Man of Tom Holland were on hand to save the good doctor and Ebony Maw was projected into the space. But, it once was, this scene is played a little differently.

In a recent article, the artist John Staub has revealed how the scene was, in part, occur at the origin. Staub has worked in the art department of Avengers: Infinity War, and revealed what was the plan. According to Staub, Iron Man was going to originally take a little more time to find the doctor Strange, the form of astral projection of the latter causing him grief for having taken so long. You can see the full image below:

Here is the synopsis of the official the Avengers: Infinity War:

“A cinematic journey without precedent for ten years in the creation and covering the whole of the film world Marvel, Avengers: Infinity War-Marvel Studios brings to the screen the confrontation the ultimate and most deadly of all time. The Avengers and their allies of super-heroes must be willing to sacrifice everything to try to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin, put an end to the universe. “

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, and Chris Pratt.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on the 4K Ultra-HD, Blu-Ray and DVD.

