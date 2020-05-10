Avengers : Elizabeth Olsen promises “a story dark and scary”

Less well-known than her older sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Elizabeth Olsen made little by little his hole in Hollywood. Already appeared in Godzilla or Old Boythe young actress figure to the cast of Avengers : age of Ultron release in France is scheduled for April 22 next. In full promotional tour, she granted an interview to Gala. Interview during which it is in particular returned on the shooting of the film : “I loved filming in Italy because I wanted to do everything well and prepare myself as much as possible – all this was very new and very scary for me. I was working with my coach movements twice a day, and with my coach in linguistics once per day. It was the first time that I incarnais a character as strong and as powerful, I’d go so in the evening full insurance because I was playing a young woman very sure of herself all day “ she smiled. The young woman remembers particularly the filming of a scene, involving most of the actors in the film and that has allowed him to fully integrate : “It is at this time that I really had the feeling of belonging to the band and I have to say that it was very nice. It is when we begin to mock kindly of you that you know that you have been accepted – especially on this film.”

“Some elements of the film are really scary”

Elizabeth Olsen is also back on the film itself and prevents already the fans : the result is terrifying : “Some elements of the film are truly frightening, and transport you in a universe where there is absolute evil and terror. At the same time, we find characters that we all like, and who bring a little levity to the film, but what prevails in the end, it is the fear that the evil outweighs the good. The film is so terrifying but also very entertaining “. With a message directly addressed to the fans by way of conclusion : “Avengers: age of Ultron will make you laugh and will leave you in awe in front of these heroes. This is all that is expected of a Marvel movie, even if it tells a story that is quite dark and scary. “