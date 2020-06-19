Avengers End : A screenwriter confirms the error made with the Captain America and the hammer of Thor

Fans, have longed to discover the moment : Captain America has finally become worthy of Mjolnir in the latest film of the saga of Infinity. If Chris Evans was delighted to find that Captain America can live this scene iconic within d’Avengers FinalI certainly would not have happened ! In fact, in that memorable passage where Cap gets Mjolnir in his hands, we see him invoke the ray through the hammer. And it is this moment that has created the confusion among the fans. Because, according to the “prophecy” that surrounds the object, “whosoever possess this hammer, if worthy, receive the power of Thor”. These last I don’t know why the super-hero had need to grasp this powerful artifact because of the lightning. If he is worthy of Mjolnir, why the Cover has not relied on the lightning without the hammer ?

If one follows the logic of the prophecy, Captain America could summon a lightning without the hammer. The writer ofAvengers : EndgameChristopher Markus, acknowledges that a mistake has been made at this point, but finally, it was interesting to keep the scene as well. “In the film, Cap summons the lightning with the hammer. You know that this is not logical, and yet you say : “This is too awesome like this!!!!! We will talk about this later”, he explains. Finally, nothing has changed and the fans were surprised by the new powers of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). It is understandable, therefore, that the Cap’ could make use of the powers of the God of Thunder, with or without the engine. Which excited less in front of the heroic act of Captain America, Thor ! Chris Hemsworth (Thor) has revealed his reaction to learning of the Cap’ could lift Mjolnir in Avengers Final.