Avengers End : Captain America became immortal thanks to Thor ?

Steve Rogers has lived a thousand lives in one. Say that, originally, the Super Soldier was only a weak desire to fight against the Evil… However, in the space of a handful of films, was joined to the family of the Avengers, faced his best friend and restore the balance of the cosmos ! This explains in part the number of shots hallucinatory received by the Captain America between its arrival in the MCU and Avengers Final. It is not surprising that after the final war against Thanos, has decided to return to live in the past with Peggy Carter. However, the website Screen Rant has seen a detail that suggests that despite his appearance of grandpa the super hero more powerful than it seems, and even immortal !

The old Captain America

It must be said that he proved that he was worthy to lift Mjolnir in the comics Marvelyou can do the lord… In 2099 : Manifest DestinySteve Rogers is once frozen, and then woke up in 2099, the same year that he met Miguel O’hara, the former of Spider-Man in this time. Thor offers Mjolnir Captain America, which left the ex-man-spider. Gold, the latter acquires immortality as soon as he put his hand on the famous weapon Asgardienne, although it continues to age physically ! But, what is the movie version of the character ? Do you have the hammer during a very long period of time for the effects to be felt in the body ?

The Super Soldier

The Super Soldier has to have gotten new powers in the flapping in the face of Thanos : the beam is first passed through his body before it hit the Titan Crazy. And when we take the ray that we flow in the veins, you make some physiological changes ! We would not be surprised that the life of Steve has been affected, becoming much, much longer than that of a human. If this hypothesis proves correct, we will be the first to be aware of it, because that will mean that the old Steve Rogers Chris Evans will continue to appear in the MCU after Avengers Final…