Avengers – Endgame : an alternative scene of the death of Black Widow is online

A year after the release ofAvengers : Endgamea scene alternative to the blockbuster of the brothers Russo surfaced on Twitter. Not any, since it is a sequence alternative to the death of Natasha Romanoffs, aka Black Widow (played by Scarlett Johansson). The video, shared for the first time on the platform, Disney +, was then published on the account of a fan “MCU Perfect Clips & GIFs. We can see the heroine with Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) in full fight against the army of Thanos on Vormir. While one of the two is supposed to retrieve the stone of the soul (to put the hand on this last one, a sacrifice must be made), Black Widow collapses, affected by fire, and finished by throwing themselves into the void to save Clint Baron.

The least we can say is that the two scenes do not have the same emotional charge. For once, one prefers the sequence kept to the timeline (to find bottom), which makes it more a tribute to the heroine. According to the website Dark Horizonsthe screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus had expected Hawkeye sacrifices himself. But many women of the crew were implored not to “steal” this heroic gesture to Black Widow.

The nostalgic will be able to find the widow in black in the highly anticipated film solo Black Widow Cate Shortland, expected in theaters (if all goes well) on October 28, 2020.

