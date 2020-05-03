Avengers: Endgame Cast joins in the victory of the Kids ‘Choice Awards

Meeting of vigilantes!

the Avengers: the End of the game the stars are associated Saturday Nickelodeon Kids ‘Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate together virtual event. The cast won the blimp in the category of favorite Movie.

Chris Evans (Captain America) Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Black widow), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) are all appeared by video chat to accept the award and thank their fans for their love.

“Hey, guys! Oh my God, it is such a thrill. We are so excited,” said Johansson. “We are so pleased that the Kids ‘Choice Awards will always have a place.”

Ruffalo agreed, noting “the show must go on.”

“Life must continue”, added the character of Bruce Banner. “Therefore, the Avengers must continue.”

Renner said that the group would like to dedicate the honor to “all of the children that have taken root for these characters fit together and become what we all need to be in this time: stronger together.”

“It’s true, guys,” added Hemsworth. “You kids, you’re the absolute greatest, and we are stronger together. And among this group, I am the stronger, of course. But we know, so.”

Although Evans has called the affirmation of Hemsworth to be the most “questionable” and has remembered to have “beaten” in a contest of pumps.

“I’m almost sure that I was wearing the great suit … and the weight of 70 pounds that I had in the back and in the stomach, so it doesn’t count,” said Hemsworth, adding later: “Fortunately, I am not there in person. “

Renner laughed at the friendly rivalry by showing photos of Hemsworth and Evans.

“This was my life for a decade,” added Johansson.