Avengers Endgame : Chris Evans looks back on his last moments in the skin of Captain America

Avengers : Endgame we were forced to say our goodbyes to Black Widow and Iron Man, but by chance, it was simple aurevoirs about Steve Rogers. Then you wonder if the return of Captain America in the MCU would be a good idea, Chris Evans back on his last moments in the skin of the character with The Hollywood Reporter : “It was really a special experience. Everything that happened in Endgame was special. It is as if I was living in a memory : you know the adventure is going to end so you try to capture the present moment, to soak up this wonderful journey”.

Steve Rogers is old

The interpreter of Captain America is also on his collaboration with Robert Downey Jr., in the role of Iron Man : “I love the scenes with Downey. I love to see the evolution of our two characters. Their exchanges usually give to Captain America the desire to do great things. All of these scenes where all the Avengers are together, it is just a very special moment, almost suspended in time”. On the way, Chris Evans has also held to respond to the criticisms received on the Marvel movies (not considered as part of the cinema for some) : “I think that some people are accustomed to the franchise now. Yet the films of super-heroes in the MCU are really different from the other ! The talent of the actors is also a testament to”. Fortunately, after the MCU, Chris Evans will be in a lot of other projects, awesome !