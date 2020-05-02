Avengers Endgame : Chris Evans reacts finally to this scene is iconic for Captain America

It is a moment that millions of fans around the world hoped and waited for with impatience : the one where Steve Rogers aka Captain America may finally lift the Mjolnir. If the action has been teasée from Avengers Age of Ultron – and that many people think that Cap’ would have definitely been able to lift the hammer of Thor in front of all his colleagues of the Avengers – the moment was all the more beautiful when in the midst of the final battle ofAvengers Endgame the Mjolnir vibrated to better land in the hands worthy of Cap’. Chris Evans, remained relatively quiet when promoting the film, which marked his last time in the skin of Steve Rogers, had so far not commented on the time that we all moved.

This has now been done and the good news, it is that the actor is just as happy as we have seen the super-hero and live this moment symbolic. It is on Twitter that Chris Evans has shared a video in which a fan has taken over the scene in question by adding the song The Touch (released in 1986 and heard in the film Transform) and commented : “I had not realized that this is everything I’ve always dreamed of”. You let yourself discover the effect of this mix, and in the meantime we give you an appointment on the 27th of November to discover Chris Evans on the poster of the film At loggerheads, a role that is very far from that of Steve Rogers !