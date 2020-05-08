Avengers Endgame : Chris Evans unleashed on the shooting of the last scene

Chris Evans is having fun like crazy in these images unveiled by the brothers Russo. (Attention SPOILERS)

If you haven’t seen it yet Avengers : Endgame, it is better not to continue your reading to avoid spoilers.

Sitting on a bench watching the time pass, this is obviously not his cup of tea. Chris Evans, interpreter of Captain America in the movies Avengers, could not hold out much longer before dropping it on the tray d’Endgame Joe and Anthony Russo. In the middle of shooting for a moving scene, in which the super-hero appears under the appearance of a grandfather to bequeath his famous shield to the Falcon, the actor has not been able to prevent it from doing somersaults. And the brothers Russo, themselves, could not help but share the video on Instagram.

Aged with makeup, Chris Evans pretends to play american Football, miming the throwing of a ball imaginary in the lake in front of him. A game good child, that would almost make you forget that this is the last scene of Cap in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The character has indeed chosen to return to the past and stay there, to grow old with his beloved Peggy Carter. And during the Comic-Con, when the CEO of Marvel studios, Kevin Feige, announced the movies of phase 4 of the MCU, no project Avengers has not been mentioned. A pity, this little grandpa seemed to be sufficiently into it to fight the villains.

Avengers : Endgame : what scene made them cry Kevin Feige ?

