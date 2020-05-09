Avengers Endgame : Chris Pratt reveals behind-the-scenes of the feature film

Star Lord does honor to his reputation and defies the laws imposed by Disney. Chris Pratt has been immortalized in one of the moments strongest of the MCU and has shared it on his social networks. An opportunity for fans to discover the other side of the scenery.

***Warning if you haven’t seen Endgame, you’re better off scampering away.***

It was certainly the film’s most secret history of the MCU and Disney intended to protect the conclusion of the saga of all leaks. If history has shown us that the firm failed, after the broadcast of a 5 minute video filmed by a bystander, this time the information comes from the Avengers themselves. It must be said that the temptation was great. Thirty players gathered together for the final battle, it’s worth the look, and Chris Pratt was in charge of capturing the moment. In a video of about forty seconds, he unveils the team at large, certainly between the two sockets.

“I remember being impressed by this time on the filming of the Avengers. No one was allowed to film anything on their phones. I said to myself, we in the tape ! No rule was going to prevent me from seizing this unique opportunity in the world to capture this team of stars, a group that will never be in the same room. We were blessed.”

We see his partner and interpreter of Drax, Dave Bautista, as well as the linings of Karen Gillan and Zoe Zaldana. Captain America is also involved and provides us with a head that is not ready to forget. Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo make an appearance in a flash. Finally, a face that is not unknown to us appears. “I’m almost sure to be the most famous person here.” This is Sean Gunn, brother of the director of Guardians of the Galaxy, who plays Rocket in motion capture. If it is Bradley Cooper who lends his voice to the rodent, it is Gunn that the anime since its first appearance. The actor also embodies another character of the universe, Kraglin, one of the pests, and second of Yondu.

Avengers : Endgame room since April 24 and marks the end of the saga of the Infinite.