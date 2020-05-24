Avengers Endgame : Concept Art reveals the design initially chosen costumes time

Huge popular success, and last film, the very long-running saga of the stones of infinity (and a part of the MCU as we know it), Avengers : Endgame has allowed some of the cornerstones of the film world Marvel turn the page on the world super-heroic. It is as well of actors as Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin or even Scarlett Johansson (that will be the last time in Black Widow) which are passed on to other thing.

Through the character of Scott Lang (Ant-Man), Endgame has spent the better part of the film to explore the theme of time travel, where the Avengers are revenues at various times of their respective times to collect the stones of infinities before Thanos in order to reverse the snap of the fingers. It is suggested that the costumes in travel time are invented by the same person who managed to make time travel possible : Tony Stark. The artist digital Aleksi Briclot has shared a concept art of his first vision of the costume time, and the least that can be said about it is that it differed completely from the final rendering in the film of the brothers Russo.