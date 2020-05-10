Avengers Endgame : Feige reveals what a character would be able to defeat Thanos alone

If the confrontation between Thanos and the Avengers proved to be particularly destructive in Endgamethe film’s producer has revealed which character from the saga would have been able to beat the Titan crazy solo.

In the Face of Thanos and his army, the Avengers have not been too much to come to the end of the super villain. However, according to the president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, a single character would have been able to come to the end of the titan clash singular. The idea is already suggested in the film, but it is now official : If Thanos had not appealed to his army for support, Wanda Maximoff (played by Elizabeth Olsen), aka the Red Witch would have been able to beat the titan alone thanks to his powers. Interviewed by the website Comics Book Movie just after Comic-Con, the producer of the film reveals : “Wanda is probably very close to the upper echelons of power. I agree that it would have knocked down Thanos if he had not called [son armée]”.

It must be said that when the Red Witch is found again in the face of Thanos in Avengers Endgameshe has something to be furious against the super villain. In Infinity War, the young woman sees Thanos capture the Spirit Stone by killing Vision, her husband, and destroying it in passage. It is only in Endgame that the mutant comes to life thanks to the Hulk, and faces again Thanos in a fight without thank you. A potential still untapped by the MCU so, we should soon find them on Disney+, the platform of online video promised by the american giant in a few months with the arrival of the series WandaVision. Side cinema, the character should also make an appearance in the highly anticipated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the output of which is in the dining room is scheduled for 2021.